20-year-old woman killed after car crash causes fireworks to spark in trunk overnight

HOUSTON – A woman was killed overnight after police said her car crashed into a tree and caught on fire after fireworks that were in the trunk went off in southwest Houston.

Houston police said the crash took place overnight on South Gessner at West Bellfort, near Welch Middle School. Officials said the red Camaro the woman was inside of was speeding when it hit a tree in a median in front of the school.

There was also a man said to have been standing outside of the car at the time.

HPD officers reportedly tried to extinguish the fire and pull the woman out. As they were trying to do that, fireworks that were in the trunk of the car reportedly began going off, creating a catastrophic scene.

William Young witnessed the situation from down the street as she was pumping gas.

“I started hearing explosions. I thought, is that shotgun shots? Or is it firecrackers going off? It sounded like Roman Candles,” Young said. “It was just like a BOOM, explosion. Like a deep explosion.”

Officers told KRPC 2′s T.J. Parker that they had to get away from the vehicle for their own safety.

The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.