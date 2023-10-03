VIDEO: Man points gun at Waffle House employee, demands money from cash register in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is trying to find a suspect who robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint in west Houston.

On Monday, Aug. 14 at around 3:30 a.m., an unknown man entered the restaurant, which is located in the 11200 block of Westheimer.

Video shows the man walking up to the counter, pointing a handgun at an employee, and demanding the money from the cash register. Once the suspect had the money, the man fled the location to a nearby parking lot and left in a white Dodge Challenger, police said.

The suspect’s description is as follows: A man with a thin build wearing a gray hood, black pants, white and black tennis shoes (possibly Nike). The white strings of the hoodie were tucked in along with a white rag or white unknown object on the suspect’s head blocking his hairline.

Anyone with information leading up to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app for a cash payment of up to $5,000.