The rain is here! Several rainy weather days ahead after the hottest Houston-area summer on record

We’re finally getting a few days of rain this week after the Houston-area had the hottest summer on record and the hottest September on record.

HOUSTON – We’re finally getting a few days of rain this week after the Houston-area had the hottest summer on record and the hottest September on record.

The last time we had several days of rain was at the beginning of June.

This week, we’re going to have rain on and off throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, we’ll see strong and fast-moving thunderstorms.

It will also be windy on Wednesday and Thursday. If you’ve already put up some Halloween or fall decorations, you should make sure to secure them, so they aren’t blown away.

If you have any photos and videos of the rain, please share them with us on Click2Pins here.

Since we’ll be having several days of rain, KRPC 2′s Meteorologist Caroline Brown also said people should give themselves some extra time to get to work. You don’t want to be in a rush and arrive at an area with high water.

There is a flood threat for the Houston area from Tuesday through Thursday.

Here is some additional information from the National Weather Service to help you stay safe in case of flooding.