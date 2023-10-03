Teens charged for breaking into multiple vehicles in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Four teens were arrested Monday after they were caught breaking into multiple vehicles in The Woodlands, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a report of a vehicle burglary near the intersection of Golden Sage Drive and Sylvan Forest Drive at around 2:30 a.m.

While responding, deputies said they were informed of several suspects who were breaking into multiple vehicles and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Authorities said when they found a vehicle that matched the given description, a traffic stop was conducted and four suspects were caught holding stolen items.

Deputies said three 18-year-olds identified as Ethan Lemoine, Parker Finton, and Tristan Gayneaux were placed in custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail. They were charged with burglary of a vehicle. A fourth suspect, who deputies said is 16 years old, was transported to the Montgomery County Justice Center and was also charged with burglary of a vehicle.

“This is another great example of our deputies’ professionalism and teamwork to catch all who were involved in this incident,” MCSO said in a news release.