Man sentenced to 75 years for sexually abusing 8-year-old child; accused of severely assaulting 2-month-old

CONROE, Texas – A 24-year-old Montgomery County man was sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually abusing an 8-year-old child for years, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

On Aug. 25, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit Chief Lisa Stewart and Assistant District Attorney Carmen Morales began presenting testimony against Connor Charles Allen for the first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.

Prosecutors reportedly presented evidence proving that in the summer of 2016, Allen sexually abused the child and had done so for multiple years. They further presented evidence of the victim’s behavioral trauma symptoms during and after the abuse.

“The jurors also heard about the physical violence and threats that Allen made towards that victim to keep her quiet and how he used strangulation and force during and after some of the attacks,” a news release said.

In the punishment phase, prosecutors revealed that while Allen was on bond for the aggravated sexual assault of a child case, he allegedly had a secret phone where he accessed the internet and searched for pornography and escorts, violating his bond conditions.

“When confronted about the searches, Allen strangled his then-partner over the car seat of a 2-month-old infant,” the release said.

Investigators said while Allen was alone with the infant the next day, screams from the baby were heard and the baby went unresponsive. The jurors heard from the doctor who treated the infant, detailing the multiple brain bleeds and trauma to veins in the brain, indicating a severe assault, authorities said.

The prosecutors also presented evidence of unreported domestic violence with Allen’s former partner, threats Allen made toward the family in the sexual abuse case, and threatening and harassing messages to the caretaker for the 2-month-old victim.

The jury reportedly heard from an officer with the Conroe Police Department, a former detective with Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, a doctor from Texas Children’s Hospital, a private mental health counselor, a Forensic Interviewer from Children’s Safe Harbor, and a nurse formerly with the Forensic Center of Excellence (TXFNE) as well as civilian witnesses during both phases of the trial.

Authorities said Allen must serve half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. He must also register as a sex offender for life.