Houston police working to identify suspect accused of hitting and robbing man in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are working to identify a suspect who is accused of hitting and robbing a man in September.
On Sept. 16, a man had just bought some items from a convenience store around 3:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Meldrum Drive.
The suspect then got close to the victim and allegedly tried to take his cash from his hands. As the man walked away, he was attacked and punched by the suspect.
The accused robber took the cash from the man’s hands and left in an unknown direction. The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 21 years old.
If you have any information about this case, you should call Crime Stoppers at by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477). There is up to a $5,000 reward for information that results in the charge and/or arrest of the suspect.
See video of the robbery below.
