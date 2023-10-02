90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Yum! Houston makes top 20 list of Best Foodie Cities in America

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Food and Drinks, Entertainment, National
Trill Burgers (Briana Zamora-Nipper/KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – There’s good news for food lovers in Houston.

H-Town made the top 20 list for the most affordable cities for foodies, according to data from WalletHub. WalletHub is a personal finance company.

These cities on the list have good prices for foodies who want to eat out or cook delicious meals at home.

See the list below:

1. Orlando, FL

2. Portland, OR

3. Sacramento, CA

4. Miami, FL

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Tampa, FL

7. San Diego, CA

8. Las Vegas, NV

9. Austin, TX

10. Seattle, WA

11. Denver, CO

12. Atlanta, GA

13. Los Angeles, CA

14. Chicago, IL

15. Richmond, VA

16. Pittsburgh, PA

17. Washington, DC

18. St. Louis, MO

19. Houston, TX

20. New York, NY

In order to create the list, WalletHub looked at 182 cities in the United States. They then looked at two categories: affordability and diversity, and accessibility and quality.

Within those categories, researchers looked at several factors such as, how much groceries cost in those cities and the accessibility and affordability of high-quality restaurants. The data also includes information on how many restaurants there are per capita, restaurant diversity, food festivals per capita, and other factors.

WalletHub also had a list of the cities where people can find the lowest cost for groceries and highest cost for groceries. You can see the list below.

Lowest

1. Brownsville, TX

2. Corpus Christi, TX

3. Laredo, TX

4. Fayetteville, NC

5. Austin, TX

Highest

1. Fremont, CA

2. San Francisco, CA

3. Juneau, AK

4. Honolulu, HI

5. Pearl City, HI

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email