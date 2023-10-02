Yum! Houston makes top 20 list of Best Foodie Cities in America

HOUSTON – There’s good news for food lovers in Houston.

H-Town made the top 20 list for the most affordable cities for foodies, according to data from WalletHub. WalletHub is a personal finance company.

These cities on the list have good prices for foodies who want to eat out or cook delicious meals at home.

See the list below:

1. Orlando, FL

2. Portland, OR

3. Sacramento, CA

4. Miami, FL

5. San Francisco, CA

6. Tampa, FL

7. San Diego, CA

8. Las Vegas, NV

9. Austin, TX

10. Seattle, WA

11. Denver, CO

12. Atlanta, GA

13. Los Angeles, CA

14. Chicago, IL

15. Richmond, VA

16. Pittsburgh, PA

17. Washington, DC

18. St. Louis, MO

19. Houston, TX

20. New York, NY

In order to create the list, WalletHub looked at 182 cities in the United States. They then looked at two categories: affordability and diversity, and accessibility and quality.

Within those categories, researchers looked at several factors such as, how much groceries cost in those cities and the accessibility and affordability of high-quality restaurants. The data also includes information on how many restaurants there are per capita, restaurant diversity, food festivals per capita, and other factors.

WalletHub also had a list of the cities where people can find the lowest cost for groceries and highest cost for groceries. You can see the list below.

Lowest

1. Brownsville, TX

2. Corpus Christi, TX

3. Laredo, TX

4. Fayetteville, NC

5. Austin, TX

Highest

1. Fremont, CA

2. San Francisco, CA

3. Juneau, AK

4. Honolulu, HI

5. Pearl City, HI