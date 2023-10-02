Man in critical condition after being shot in robbery at west Houston hotel

HOUSTON – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after authorities said he was shot during a robbery at a west Houston hotel Sunday.

Houston police said they responded to the Quality Inn located at 2930 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S. at around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a nearby trauma center to undergo surgery.

Police said a man entered the hotel lobby and attempted to rob the front desk clerk. A struggle ensued during the robbery and the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the clerk.

Police said it is not known at this time if any cash was taken during the robbery.

Detectives are working to gather more information and evidence.