Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo returns to work after extended medical leave

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo returned to work Monday after taking an extended medical leave due to depression in August.

The news of Hidalgo’s return comes after five individuals filed a lawsuit this weekend, seeking to remove the judge from office. The lawsuit cited Hidalgo’s absence from public office, saying that “after July 27, 2023 Judge Hidalgo has abandoned the office of the Harris County Judge and failed to perform any of the duties and responsibilities of the Harris County Judge.”

“Judge Hidalgo’s absence from public office has prevented her and continues to prevent her from the lawful discharge of her duties as Harris County Judge,” the lawsuit reads.

In August, Hidalgo revealed she was diagnosed with clinical depression in July and checked into an out-of-state facility to undergo treatment. She was originally set to return to work in September but extended her leave until Monday.

Hidalgo was elected as county judge in 2018 after she unexpectedly ousted Ed Emmett, a Republican who had enjoyed bipartisan support. Since then, Hidalgo has built a national profile as she led the county’s efforts to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases during the early days of the pandemic and became one of the state’s most prominent Democrats — as well as a major target for Texas Republicans.

The County Judge released a letter to the people of Harris County

Dear People of Harris County:

Thank you to my colleagues, family, and the Harris County community for the outpouring of support that I received after I announced I was seeking inpatient mental health treatment for depression. I have been deeply touched by all the messages that I have received, not only from Harris County residents but from across the country. So many people wrote to me to share their own struggles with mental health and their support for my decision to be public about my journey. I am encouraged that so many in our community agree that treatment for mental illness should be normalized just as seeking treatment any illness is accepted and expected.

After my time in a fantastic inpatient facility, I am feeling a lot better. I am looking forward to being discharged this Saturday, September 16, 2023, starting outpatient care, and re-acclimatizing to life outside a mental health facility. My initial treatment plan had me returning to my regular schedule in September, but my discharge date was moved back, which moves back the re-acclimatization period. The way my doctors explained re-acclimatization to me is that you would not go from heart surgery straight to running a marathon, in the same way that they do not want me to go straight back to my usual schedule.

I am feeling great and looking forward to returning on Monday, October 2, 2023. Thanks to the incredible medical team that has cared for me over the past several weeks, I feel so much stronger than I have ever been.

I continue to maintain lines of communication with my staff and the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management remains fully prepared to respond to any potential incident, as well as request my presence if necessary.

I am grateful for your continued support. I look forward to sharing more about my experience, and most of all, I am eager to return to the community and the job that I love.

Sincerely,

Lina Hidalgo

Harris County Judge