Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old Cypress man

CYPRESS, Texas – Authorities and family members are searching for a missing 24-year-old man from Cypress.

Family members said Justin Wilson was last seen at the Shell gas station located at Fry Road and FM 529 at around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Sunday. They said he was seen getting into a white Nissan Sentra.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with PUMA letters and black shorts. He was wearing grey and white socks and white Nike tennis shoes.

The family said Wilson has autism. They believe he may be in danger.

Authorities said if you have any information on the whereabouts of Wilson, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.