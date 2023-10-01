Suspect wanted after man shot multiple times in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas – Authorities in Wharton are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man multiple times Sunday.

According to the Wharton Police Department, during the early morning hours Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting that had taken place in the 700 block of Jefferson.

The victim, identified as Jaylon Tolbert, was shot numerous times while sitting inside his car. Police said Tolbert was life-flighted to Houston with life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, including firsthand testimony, Zane Leitkep was determined to be the alleged shooter, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for Leitkep’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

f you know of his whereabouts, you can send a tip anonymously via www.P3Tips.com. You can also call the Wharton Police Department.