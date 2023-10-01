Sugar Land police searching for 90-year-old missing man

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land police are searching for a missing 90-year-old man.

According to the Sugar Land Police Department, Jorge Jimenez was last seen between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the area of Woodsage Dr. and Sweetwater Blvd.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue shirt and khaki pants. He was also wearing a baseball hat, either black or white in color.

Authorities said Jimenez only speaks Spanish.

If you see him, please contact the Sugar Land Police Department immediately at 281-275-2500.