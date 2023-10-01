75º
Houston Astros beat Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0, make it to the playoffs

T.J. Parker, Reporter

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

The Houston Astros have clinched the playoffs for the seventh straight year after winning against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday night.

The team beat the Diamondbacks 1 to 0 in Arizona, and they now have their sites on the AL West Title.

Considering that they still have a ways to go, the celebration inside the visiting clubhouse at Chase Field was muted.

The Astros are playing again on Sunday. The team can win the AL West Title for the sixth time in seven years if they beat Arizona in the regular season finale today, and if the Texas Rangers lose to the Seattle Mariners, who were eliminated yesterday. And, coming off their second World Series title in six seasons, the Astros are now looking to become the first team to repeat that since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees. “Talking to all the guys it hasn’t been one of those seasons where anything seemed to go easy, so to be able to fight through that adversity and make the playoffs, it means a lot,” Houston Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander said.

The Astros are set to play at 3:10 p.m. in Arizona.

