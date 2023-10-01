First responders battling large house fire in Magnolia

Several fire departments are working to contain a 4-alarm large house fire in Magnolia, Texas on Sunday.

MAGNOLIA, Texas – Several fire departments are working to contain a 4-alarm large house fire in Magnolia, Texas on Sunday.

The Magnolia Fire Department was called by a neighbor in the area at about 2:30 a.m. to the 28000 block of Nichols Sawmill Road near the Indigo Lakes Subdivision due to the blaze. It is not believed that anyone was inside the home during the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the home was engulfed in flames. First responders had difficulties getting to the house because there were low-hanging trees in the driveway.

The home has been damaged, and some of the roof has collapsed and the chimney. It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The following fire departments are responding: Montgomery, Conroe, Rosehill, Lake Conroe, Needham, Spring, Tomball, and the Woodlands.

