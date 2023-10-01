82º
First responders battling large house fire in Magnolia

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Several fire departments are working to contain a 4-alarm large house fire in Magnolia, Texas on Sunday.

The Magnolia Fire Department was called by a neighbor in the area at about 2:30 a.m. to the 28000 block of Nichols Sawmill Road near the Indigo Lakes Subdivision due to the blaze. It is not believed that anyone was inside the home during the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the home was engulfed in flames. First responders had difficulties getting to the house because there were low-hanging trees in the driveway.

The home has been damaged, and some of the roof has collapsed and the chimney. It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The following fire departments are responding: Montgomery, Conroe, Rosehill, Lake Conroe, Needham, Spring, Tomball, and the Woodlands.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

