Astros team store to have extended hours following AL West championship win

HOUSTON – Following the team’s 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, clinching the American League West Title, the Astros team store will have extended hours.

The team said the store will be open for 24 hours beginning now. Breakfast will be available for fans from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The team said the store will have extended hours on non-game days throughout the postseason.

The store said hours Monday - Friday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

