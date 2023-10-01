87º
Astros team store to have extended hours following AL West championship win

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Following the team’s 8-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, clinching the American League West Title, the Astros team store will have extended hours.

The team said the store will be open for 24 hours beginning now. Breakfast will be available for fans from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday morning.

The team said the store will have extended hours on non-game days throughout the postseason.

The store said hours Monday - Friday will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About the Author:

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

