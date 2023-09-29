What is a femoral pulse? Doctors weigh in as mother’s concern over physical exams at Katy ISD leads to changes

Katy ISD has made some changes to certain parts of sports physicals including taking an athlete’s pulse in the groin area.

This happened after a mother said a doctor inappropriately touched her daughter during an exam.

KPRC 2 spoke to doctors from here in San Antonio. While they all agreed that femoral pulse checks are a critical part of sports physicals for teenage athletes, they say it’s important to follow certain steps in order to keep the patient informed and make them feel comfortable. The mother we spoke to last night says that didn’t happen to her daughter.

Doctors are speaking out about the importance of a femoral pulse reading in teen athletes. Dr. Scott Rand, Director of the Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship with Houston Methodist says they’re crucial for detecting a rare and potentially deadly condition that causes the aorta to narrow, known as coarctation of the aorta.

“The femoral pulse exists right in the crease where the hip and the abdomen meet,” Rand said. “I’m going to feel the pulse in your wrist and I’m going to put my other hand on the pulse in your groin.”

Dr. Rand says he’s usually able to take the femoral pulse over the clothes.

“Assuming the clothes are there, you can feel the pulse through it, and you feel the pulse for about three beats to make sure they’re both happening at the same time and then you’re done,” he said.

Dr. Rand adds he explains every step of the process as he’s doing it. The Katy ISD mother we spoke to yesterday, says her daughter told her the doctor who gave her a sports physical at Woodcreek Junior High School back in May, didn’t explain what he was doing, went under the thin athletic shorts she was wearing, and only checked the femoral pulse.

“I can’t imagine there’s a reason to do that, and I can’t imagine that would’ve happened. I wasn’t there, I can’t say for sure,” he said.

KPRC 2 spoke to other Texas doctors outside of Houston. Dr. Tricia Hilliard is a pediatrician, and her husband, Dr. Rudyard Hilliard is an ER doctor, both practicing in San Antonio. They agree the femoral pulse reading is a normal part of sports physicals, adding they also see the importance of transparency.

“I only know what I would do. So, I don’t surprise any patient, I always explain what I’m going to do, and I ask if is that ok,” Dr. Tricia Hilliard said.

“I’ll concur I think medicine...every interaction is different and so a lot of times it’s a dance of communication understanding and discussion. Sometimes we as doctors are great at that and get it…people are happy, but sometimes you don’t. It’s always a learning opportunity,” Dr. Rudyard Hilliard said.

Katy ISD sent the following statement:

“As a service to our families, the district offers annual, on-campus physicals for students participating in UIL governed athletic and fine art programs. The UIL physicals are administered by third-party physicians in accordance with the established medical protocols designed to assess the fitness of students to participate in extra-curricular programs. Femoral pulse readings are specifically approved by the American Heart Association for physicals and were previously used by the third-party physicians. However, last spring, upon notification of a parental concern regarding this specific form of pulse readings, the practice is no longer administered at Katy ISD.”

The Medical Colleagues of Texas sent KPRC 2 the following statement:

While we respect patient privacy and can’t discuss this specific incident due to patient privacy (HIPAA) guidelines, we’ve provided sports physicals to Katy ISD for over 50 years, prioritizing student safety and health. These exams occur openly in a gym setting alongside and within the view other medical professionals and athletes, ensuring transparency and adherence to established medical guidelines for student safety. In 2014, the American Heart Association introduced comprehensive cardiovascular screening guidelines for young athletes, including 14 critical cardiac elements which includes a femoral pulse reading, a crucial step in checking for coarctation of the aorta. The UIL Pre-Participation Physical Evaluation adopted these guidelines, ensuring our exams thoroughly assess students’ health for safe sports participation. Our doctor’s actions were in line with established medical guidelines and the safety protocols we uphold for the well-being of every student.

