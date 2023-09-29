Tickets available for Oct. 10 Houston mayoral debate

HOUSTON – Houstonians will soon elect a new mayor. The election is Nov. 7.

The five leading candidates will participate in an upcoming debate and you can attend.

KPRC 2, Telemundo Houston, Que Onda Magazine and The League of Women Voters of Houston are hosting the event.

The debate will take place at Houston Christian University on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

KPRC 2 has 100 tickets to give away to our viewers on a first-come, first-served basis. It is free to attend.

You must register here to claim your ticket.