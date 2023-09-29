JJ Watt’s Houston legacy as fund-raiser who collected millions for Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 3: (AFP OUT) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt holds a box of relief supplies on his shoulder while handing them out to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on September 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million to date to help those affected by the storm. (Photo by Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans will induct J.J. Watt into their Ring of Honor during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year is the third member to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining the late Texans founder Robert C. McNair and the four-time All-Pro wide receiver Andre Johnson.

Watt was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and spent 10 seasons with Houston (2011-20). A three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 14-15), five-time Pro Bowl selection (2012-15, 2018) and five-time First-Team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018), he started in all 128 regular season games he played in, as well as seven of eight playoff games from 2011-2019. Additionally, Watt received six AFC Defensive Player of the Month awards and seven AFC Defensive Player of the Week awards with Houston.

During his decade with the Texans, Watt set the franchise record for sacks and his 101.0 sacks were the second-most in the NFL during that span. He also tallied 172 tackles for loss, the most in the NFL since TFLs became an official stat. Additionally, Watt set franchise records for quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26), forced fumbles (25) and fumble recoveries (16). He led the NFL in sacks (20.5) in both 2012 and 2015.

Off the field, Watt was well known for his community efforts.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Watt raised more than $41 million to support those impacted by the storm. In honor of Watt’s return to NRG Stadium, we’re looking back at his indelible contribution to the City of Houston during its darkest days.

Watt’s fundraising efforts began Aug. 27, 2017, when he posted a minute-long video to his Twitter account in which he told his millions of followers, “It’s very tough to watch your city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help,” and asked fans to donate — any amount — through an online link.

“There’s going to be a whole bunch of people we need to help get back on their feet,” Watt said. “I know there’s going to be a lot we need to do to help rebuild ... Houston’s a great city and we’re going to come out of this stronger than ever but we’re going to need a lot of many to help people rebuild.”

Recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey will be massive.

We must come together to help rebuild our communities.https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/iiMsG2i4dl — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2017

After the initial video was posted, Watt made several more videos updating followers on the progress of his fundraising efforts, which surged past one goal after another. Watt initially set a target of $200,000 but in under a week he had managed to collect more than $18.5 million through his website youcaring.com.

One week ago the goal was $200k



We just passed $18.5 MILLION.



Your generosity knows no bounds. Thank you. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 4, 2017

On Oct. 26, 2017, Watt provided another update and shared his plans for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“I have spent the greater part of the last month and a half doing my due diligence and meeting with and speaking to as many resources as possible,” Watson wrote in a press release. “While I understand the total recovery from Hurricane Harvey could require upwards of $200 billion, and this $37 million will not be able to help every single person as I so badly wish it could, I have made it my mission to ensure this money makes as large of an impact as possible.”

“Throughout this decision-making process, what mattered to me most was ensuring that the entirety of the funds would be utilized here in Houston and the surrounding areas for those who were affected most by Hurricane Harvey. With that in mind, I went to work with nonprofit organizations who have boots on the ground here in Houston and the surrounding affected areas to put the best plan in place and I am very excited to share that with you today.”

“$30.15 million of the funds will be distributed amongst four strategic partners – Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children – to be deployed over the course of the next 18-24 months. These funds will be used to rebuild homes, restore child-care centers, provide food and address health needs of those affected most by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and the surrounding areas. The remaining $7 million will be set aside for distribution in 2018 as we continue to assess and analyze the evolving relief efforts.”

In February 2018, Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The award recognizes philanthropy and community impact as well as excellence on the field.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: J.J. Watt with the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on the field prior to the start of Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** J.J. Watt (2018 Focus on Sport)

One year on from Hurricane Harvey, the J.J. Watt Foundation released the results of its fundraising efforts, announcing it had raised $41.6 million for the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund — the largest crowd-funded fundraiser in history.

The funds were distributed to eight nonprofits: All Hands and Hearts, Americares, Boys & Girls Clubs, Baker Ripley, Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and SBP.

Per the foundation, funds raised were used on the following: Over 600 homes were cleaned up, repaired and rebuilt in the Houston area. Over 420 childcare centers and after-school programs were recovered and rebuilt to serve over 16,000 children. Over 26 million meals were distributed. Physical and mental health services were provided to over 6,500 individuals. And over 10,000 patients received medicine.

Watt said that despite all of the work that was accomplished in the past year, there was still plenty of work left to be done.

“Moving forward, there will be more of the same, as we continue to work with our incredible nonprofit partners to provide as much help and support as we possibly can for those affected by Harvey,” Watson wrote in a statement. “I cannot thank everyone enough for your support and generosity. You have truly provided an unbelievable example of what the human spirit is capable of accomplishing. Every time that I am fortunate enough to witness someone step back into their home for the first time or a child run around on the playground again, I am reminded of the generosity of strangers that helped make it all possible. Thank you and never stop spreading the positivity!”

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

One Year Update pic.twitter.com/eSiOG4TT26 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 27, 2018

In 2019, Watt and his foundation provided a two-year update on relief efforts, announcing that the money raised had helped rebuild more than 1,183 homes in the Houston area, over 971 childcare centers and after-school programs were recovered and rebuilt to serve over 108,731 children, over 239 million meals were distributed and physical and mental health services were provided to over 8,900 individuals.

“None of this would have been possible without your generosity,” Watt wrote. “Thank you for continuing to shine a light on the beauty of the human spirit. #HoustonStrong.”

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

Two Year Update. pic.twitter.com/7UgjPfu6fy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2019

“Simply put, there has been no person in the past decade who has made a greater impact on the Texans organization than J.J. Watt,” the Texans owner Janice McNair said in a statement in 2021. “His commitment to community is unlike any player in NFL history.”