Children with autism at heightened risk of drowning; an expert offers safety advice

HOUSTON – Lindsay Naeder was saddened by the news that 5-year-old Los Jones had drowned in a retention pond Thursday.

Naeder, Vice President of Services & Supports, Community Impact at Autism Speaks, said roughly half of children with an autism spectrum disorder wander off, adding that many are drawn toward water.

“We really don’t know why specifically they’re drawn towards water,” Naeder said. “We need a lot more research into that, but what we have seen with some people during instances of wandering is they’re seeking out something specific like going towards a favorite restaurant or moving away from something that they dislike like really loud noises, maybe sirens from a firetruck. But others still have unknown causes and with Autism, every single child, every single adult on the spectrum is different.”

Drowning is among the leading causes of death of individuals with autism, according to the National Autism Association.

Naeder said when a child with an autism spectrum disorder is reported missing, Autism Speaks advises first responders to “search water first.”

Nearly one-third of parents whose children are on the spectrum reported a “close call” with a possible drowning, and in 2009, 2010, and 2011, accidental drowning accounted for 91% of total U.S. deaths reported in children 14 and younger with an autism spectrum disorder.

“We see children with autism that are known to wander, parents and caregivers will go to incredible lengths to try to keep their child safe,” Naeder said, “but as a child grows and develops they’ll learn how to circumnavigate some of those safety things.”

Naeder explained that it’s crucial to have a “really comprehensive” safety plan in place and consistently update it as a child develops.

“One thing that we’re always talking about is having a multi-layered approach to safety,” Naeder said. “Physical safety within the home, making sure that the doors and exits are secured, that there’s constant supervision if required, is just one part of that. Life takes you in and out of different settings so making sure that the safety plan rolls across and applies to all settings.”

Autism Speaks provides a safety kit to help caregivers develop “a multifaceted safety plan specific to a person with autism’s unique needs.”

The kit includes these resources:

Naeder also recommended swimming lessons adapted for those with autism and other special needs.

Regarding locating devices and tracking technology, Naeder said she has seen some families have success including such strategies in their safety plans.

“The one thing we caution is just not relying on technology as the only source of peace of mind,” Naeder said. “Really, the safety device is only as good as its inability to fail and if you ever use your cellphone and you go into an area where there’s no service, it can be very unexpected where all of a sudden the device fails.”

For more information and safety recommendations, visit autismspeaks.org.