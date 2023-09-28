Deputies searching for missing 5-year-old who wandered from Katy-area home

KATY, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a missing 5-year-old who was last seen at a home in the Katy area Thursday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies and support personnel are searching the area to find the child, who hasn’t been identified by authorities.

@HCSOTexas deputies and support personnel are conducting an active search for a missing 5-yr-old child. The child wandered off from a residence at the 5900 blk of Longhorn Run Lane. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/JHQZFl45E3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2023

According to HCSO, the child wandered off from a residence in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane.

Deputies have not provided additional details at this time.