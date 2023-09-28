90º
Deputies searching for missing 5-year-old who wandered from Katy-area home

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

KATY, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a missing 5-year-old who was last seen at a home in the Katy area Thursday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies and support personnel are searching the area to find the child, who hasn’t been identified by authorities.

According to HCSO, the child wandered off from a residence in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane.

Deputies have not provided additional details at this time.

