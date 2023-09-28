Man arrested for allegedly stalking woman, threatening to harm her daughter and ex-husband

HOUSTON – A man was arrested and charged for stalking a woman and threatening to harm her daughter and ex-husband, Constable Mark Herman’s Office said.

While filing a report with deputies, she said she had been receiving threatening phone calls, text messages and emails from 24-year-old Nicholas Blackshear from Aug. 15 to Sept. 22.

Investigators learned Blackshear emailed the woman over 17 times from multiple accounts and threatened to harm members of her family.

According to court documents, Blackshear also threatened to kill the woman’s ex-husband, adding that he would also harm and kill someone whom she had a dating relationship with.

Evidence showed he also physically stalked the victim’s daughter at a bus stop, Herman said. Court documents allege that on Sept. 22, Blackshear emailed a picture of the victim’s daughter walking from the bus stop to her father’s house, saying, “I really hope nothing happens to your mom driving her car down the road.” The threats caused the victim to “feel harrassed, feel annoyed, feel alarmed feel abused, and feel tormented,” documents said.

The victim’s ex-husband told investigators that on Sept. 22, he saw a black Ford Focus pass his residence and park at the intersection where his daughter’s bus stop was. Later on that day, investigators said the girl’s father received a Facebook message. When the woman’s ex-husband asked if the suspect was at the bus stop, Blackshear said that he was. A neighbor told authorities that Blackshear’s vehicle was seen near the bust stop multiple times.

Court documents also revealed that the suspect threatened to harm the woman’s ex-husband, saying, “I’ll go to her dad’s house and kill him... I’m not playing... I’m showing up... I’ll kick the door down.”

The suspect allegedly messaged the victim on Instagram and told her, “I can see your Instagram even though you think I can’t” and, “I messaged all the dudes you messaged.” The victim said that despite blocking Blackshear, she still received messages from him but she intentionally did not reply.

Blackshear was located and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with stalking. He is out on a $10,000 out of the 230th District Court.