14-year-old killed after being hit by car while riding his bike near Creech Elementary in Fort Bend Co., constable says

1 killed in crash near Creech Elementary in Fort Bend Co., constable says

KATY, Texas – A teenager is now dead after he was reportedly hit by a car as he rode his bike near an elementary school Thursday morning.

According to Fort Bend Pct. 1 Constable, the crash took place around 6:40 a.m. on Mason Road near the Betty Sue Creech Elementary School in the Cinco Ranch area.

Update: This crash involves a fatality. Both directions of Mason are closed. Creech parents will need to access school from the north. #HouNews https://t.co/IVxhq3wjqR — Constable Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) September 28, 2023

Officials said the 14-year-old was riding his bicycle in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Authorities said the roadway will be closed in both directions for a few hours which may impact parent’s dropoff times for students.

If you are dropping off your child, officials said parents will need to access school from the north.