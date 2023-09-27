90º
Suspect charged, wanted after man found shot to death inside north Houston home

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Jachob Leroy Byrd (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – A 46-year-old man has been charged and is wanted in connection with the shooting death of another man inside a home in north Houston.

Jachob Leroy Byrd, 46, is charged with capital murder for the shooting which happened on Aug. 22.

Houston police said officers responded to the home at 9719 Bertwood Street and found a man, identified as Eric Brown, 54, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Byrd as a suspect in the case. Investigators consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and charges were filed on Sept. 11.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jachob Leroy Byrd or in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

