94º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Man shot to death in north Houston house, police investigating case

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston Police Department
Generic photo of police lights (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – A man was shot to death in his house in north Houston on Tuesday, and police are trying to get more information about the case.

Houston police said they were dispatched to the 9700 block of Bertwood Street at about 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a 54-year-old man had been shot in his home. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working on identifying the victim.

Authorities said they do not have any information about the suspect(s) or a motive.

If you know anything about the shooting, you should call police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email