Man shot to death in north Houston house, police investigating case

HOUSTON – A man was shot to death in his house in north Houston on Tuesday, and police are trying to get more information about the case.

Houston police said they were dispatched to the 9700 block of Bertwood Street at about 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a 54-year-old man had been shot in his home. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working on identifying the victim.

Authorities said they do not have any information about the suspect(s) or a motive.

If you know anything about the shooting, you should call police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.