Firehouse Subs to donate some proceeds of King’s Hawaiian Sandwich to support victims of Maui wildfires

The King’s Hawaiian® Pork & Slaw Sandwich has returned after more than eight years to Firehouse Subs® restaurants. Available for a limited time only in U.S. locations, the sandwich features slow-smoked pulled pork, melted pepper jack cheese, and sweet and tangy slaw all on a King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Bun. (CNW Group/Firehouse Subs)

HOUSTON – The Firehouse Subs restaurant chain is helping those affected by the Maui wildfires by bringing back their King’s Hawaiian Pork and Slaw Sandwich, according to a news release from the company.

Some of the proceeds from the sales of the menu item will benefit the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund created by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The sandwich is now being sold at some restaurants in the United States, and it will only be on the menu for a limited time. The menu item has made a return after eight years due to customers’ requests.

The sandwich has pulled pork, flavorful slaw, pepper jack cheese, and it’s all placed on King’s Hawaiian Sweet Buns.

“For more than eight years, guests have been continuously sending us messages asking us to bring back the King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw,” said Yosef Hojchman, Chief Marketing Officer at Firehouse Subs. “We’re thrilled to finally deliver! And, give them a sandwich they’ve been asking for while also giving back to those impacted in the Hawaii wildfires, because we know our guests share our passion for supporting local communities.”

The funds from this sandwich will help provide equipment to first responders helping in Hawaii and help purchase necessities for victims. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was started after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and it has helped the community by donating more than $79 million.

Related:

Help is needed in Maui following devastating wildfires: Here’s how the Houston area can lend a hand