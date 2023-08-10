Help is needed in Maui amid devastating wildfires: Here’s how the Houston area can lend a hand

HOUSTON - – Deadly wildfires burning across Maui have killed at least 36 people and prompted evacuations for residents in the area. Officials described the wildfires as “unprecedented.”
Several organizations in Hawaii have established donation banks for those wanting to help, from animal fosters to food.
RELATED: At least 36 killed on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii and thousands race to escape
Want to help those affected by the fires? We have a list of resources below:
(EDITOR’S NOTE: This list will be updated periodically as we hear of more efforts to help)
- Hawaii Community Foundation - “The Maui Strong Fund was created to provide community resilience with resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. The fund is currently being used to support communities affected by the wildfires on Maui.”
- Maui Food Bank - “With every $1 donated, the Maui Food Bank can provide four meals to the hungry living in our island community. Give now and together we can make a difference.”
- Maui Humane Society - “Maui Humane Society’s mission is to protect and save the lives of Maui’s animals, accepting all in need, educating the community, and inspiring respect and compassion towards all animals.”
- MMA Champion and Native Hawaiian Ilima-Lei MacFarlane asking for donations.
- Hawaii Salvation Army - “We combat natural disasters with acts of God.”
Please be aware and check charities’ backgrounds before contributing.
Do you know another resource that is not on this list? Let us know and we will consider adding to this list.