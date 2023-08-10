Help is needed in Maui amid devastating wildfires: Here’s how the Houston area can lend a hand

This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Wildfires in Hawaii fanned by strong winds burned multiple structures in areas including historic Lahaina town, forcing evacuations and closing schools in several communities Wednesday, and rescuers pulled a dozen people escaping smoke and flames from the ocean. (Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP)

HOUSTON - – Deadly wildfires burning across Maui have killed at least 36 people and prompted evacuations for residents in the area. Officials described the wildfires as “unprecedented.”

Several organizations in Hawaii have established donation banks for those wanting to help, from animal fosters to food.

Want to help those affected by the fires? We have a list of resources below:

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This list will be updated periodically as we hear of more efforts to help)

Please be aware and check charities’ backgrounds before contributing.

Do you know another resource that is not on this list? Let us know and we will consider adding to this list.