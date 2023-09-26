UTMB Clear Lake asking for public’s help in identifying woman admitted nearly 2 weeks ago

WEBSTER, Texas – The University of Texas Medical Branch Clear Lake Campus Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a young woman admitted to the UTMB Clear Lake Campus Hospital in Webster on Friday, Sept. 15.

According to hospital officials, the woman, who they are now calling “Jane Doe,” is estimated to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

A spokesperson for UTMB said the patient may be between 17 to 24 years old.

If you recognize her, you are urged to call the UTMB Clear Lake media relations department at 409-772-NEWS (6397) or call UTMB police at 409-772-1111.