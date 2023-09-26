76º
Houston Community College to assist students affected by Art Institute closure

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Art Institute Closure, Houston, Education

HOUSTON – As students face the sudden closure of The Art Institute of Houston this week, Houston Community College has stepped in to assist impacted students.

Those students who majored in interior design, Baking and Pastry, Studio Art, and many more can meet with an advisor at HCC to discuss the possibility of transferring credits to the community college system.

As both HCC and the Art Institutes are fully accredited institutions, the process of developing curriculum alignments between degree plans is underway.

HCC will also help students with financial aid for those in need.

Students are encouraged to call 713.718.2000, option 1, or click here for more information.

