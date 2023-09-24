Art Institutes system of schools, including Houston location, to permanently close

HOUSTON – The Art Institutes system of schools announced their locations, including the location in Houston, will be permanently closing as of Sept. 30.

The institute named all the schools which will close:

• Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Atlanta

• The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of Dallas, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of San Antonio, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston

• The Art Institute of Tampa, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design

• The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, a branch of The Art Institute of Atlanta

“To ensure that all current students including those on approved leaves of absences receive the necessary academic records required for possible transfer of credit to other institutions, The Art Institutes will mail each current student five official copies of their transcripts, at no cost to the student on or after October 1, 2023. Students who do not have current mailing addresses on file may experience a delay in receipt of the transcripts or may not receive their transcripts during this one and only mailing,” the institute said.

The Art Institute said they encourage students to complete their education at other schools.

“The Art Institutes are working with numerous partners to facilitate student transfers. Transfer means you may be able to use the academic credits you have earned at The Art Institute toward the completion of a similar or different program of study at another school. If you are interested in completing your education and earning your degree, please visit for a list of partner institutions willing and able to assist students,” the institute said.

