Authorities searching for missing 21-year-old disabled man from Forney

An endangered missing alert was issued on Tuesday for a 21-year-old disabled man from Forney, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

An endangered missing alert was issued on Tuesday for a 21-year-old disabled man from Forney, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Authorities are searching for Marcell Bufford. He was last seen on Monday around 8 a.m. in the 1100 block of Luckenbach Drive.

Bufford is six feet and one inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bufford was last seen wearing a red Nike shirt and shorts. DPS did not share other information about this case. If you have seen Bufford, you should call the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office at 469-376-4500.

To see other missing person reports, go here.