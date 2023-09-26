17-year-old girl shot in north Harris County neighborhood; search for suspect underway

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was shot in north Harris County, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was shot in north Harris County, Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 22800 block of Pebworth Place near Treaschwig Road in Spring shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Details on what led to the shooting remain unknown at this time.

The girl’s condition was unknown.

Deputies are searching for a suspect, described as a man wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will bring more details as soon as they’re available.