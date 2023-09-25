12 Houston motorcycle gang members charged after 3-year investigation into ‘violent’ gang assault

HOUSTON – Twelve Houston motorcycle gang members were arrested and charged in connection to a violent assault on another motorcycle club, United States Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said on Monday.

These members belong to the Homietos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, and they were all charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to do so and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Joseph Gomez, 37, was arrested on Sept. 22, and he is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Joe Barrera, 35, Joe Rios, 47, Edgar Hinojosa, 38, William Espinoza, 47, Mario Gomez, 50, Morgan Cooper, 49, and Moises Soriano, 41, were arrested on Sept. 21. Rudolph Lopez, 36, was also arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, and they all remain in jail.

Ricardo Quinones, 36, of Houston, Raymond Burnett, 36, of Alvin, Texas, and Jesse Mulrein, 36, of Dallas, Texas were also charged in connection to the attack. They were already in custody.

Barrera, Cooper and Burnett were also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and Hinojosa could face a charge of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

On Sept. 19, 2020, members of the Homietos Gang were celebrating their fifth anniversary at the Sterling Banquet Hall. According to an indictment, one member invited three other people with the Tattoo Crue Motorcyle Club, then Homietos members assaulted the others sometime after they made it to the event.

Two victims were reportedly hospitalized.

“The indictment alleges the Homietos Outlaw motorcycle gang is a violent criminal organization with chapters spread throughout the state of Texas and in other locations in the United States. They allegedly recruit members and associates who are predominantly convicted felons, a great number of whom are current or former Houstone Tango Blast gang members,” authorities said.

“We took action,” said Hamdani. “These alleged gangs are built on a foundation of violence, with members and associates committing acts designed to protect the power and reputation of the organization. Whether on the east side, Sunnyside or within the confines of a motorcycle club, we will pursue anyone who allegedly commits brutal and violent acts to maintain status in a gang.”

David Martinez, the Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Houston Office, said these arrests were the result of an investigation over several years that involved multiple agencies.

“This criminal organization is accused of crimes that keep victims, community members and rivals in a perpetual state of fear through intimidation and violence. Law enforcement and the public have had enough of the violence, ruthlessness and disregard for law and order that this gang is alleged to have perpetrated.”

The following organizations investigated the case: the FBI and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Office of Inspector General, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, sheriff’s offices in Harris and Montgomery Counties, Houston Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys John M. Lewis and Brian J. Hrach are prosecuting the case.