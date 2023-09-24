Expert discusses issues affecting US democracy, expo to help minority businesses, and more on Houston Newsmakers

Is Democracy in peril? What does it mean?

IN THIS EPISODE:

Khambrel Marshall has a discussion about the issues that experts say are affecting our democracy.

The Houston Minority Suppliers Development Council invites the community to their expo aimed at helping businesses.

What are the problems with democracy in the United States?

Ed Emmett, KPRC2 Political Analyst, Baker Institute Fellow in Energy and Transportation at Rice University & Former Harris County Judge (KPRC)

The single issue of abortion? Gerrymandered congressional districts? The coarseness of our political discourse? All of those issues are contributing factors to what former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett says is wrong with the current democratic process. The way congressional districts are drawn is an example.

“You’re supposed to have compact and contiguous districts and we’re far from that,” Emmett said. “We now have districts that are stringing all over the place to achieve a political purpose and as a result the people running for those districts don’t have to talk to the other side. All they have to do is talk to their so-called base.”

One look at Congress where little progress seems to be made and a possible government shut down on the horizon tells a big part of the story. Emmett points to the lack of respect among those in Congress and the supporters of those lawmakers as a big problem that may not go away soon.

“It won’t get better until former president Trump leaves the stage,” Emmett said. “He has made both parties just set their hair on fire... (and) why does he get the coverage he gets?”

Join this week’s Houston Newsmakers with a wide ranging discussion about the challenge facing democracy and the current health challenges of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and additional conversation on Newsmakers EXTRA with Judge Ed Emmett.

Minority Suppliers EXPO on the way

Ingrid Robinson, President Houston Minority Supplier Development Council (KPRC)

Houston minority businesses provided $14 billion worth of economic activity in 2020. That report from the Greater Houston Partnership is part of the data that shows the value of minority business. The Houston Minority Suppliers Development Council is in its 50th year of providing the opportunities to thrive.

“We are the connector (it) is what we consider ourselves between government entities and minority small businesses,” said Ingrid Robinson, President of the HMSDC. “So, we’re just trying to get them to do business together to grow wealth in communities of color.”

The second week in October the HMSDC Expo will take place at the ExxonMobil Campus in Spring. Robinson talks about how to sign up and the business opportunities that will be available. She says corporations will be on hand to offer business contracts on the spot. The dates of the EXPO are October 11 and 12.

· Ed Emmett, KPRC2 Political Analyst, Baker Institute Fellow in Energy & Transportation Policy

· Website: https://www.bakerinstitute.org/expert/edward-m-emmett

· Ingrid Robinson, President, Houston Minority Suppliers Development Council

· Website: https://hmsdc.org/about-us/staff/

· HMSDC EXPO--https://hmsdc.lead2rev.com/portal/events/53