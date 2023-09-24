92º
1 dead, another hospitalized after fire breaks out at home in Shepherd

Fire possibly caused by faulty electrical outlet

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

SHEPHERD, Texas – The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and another has been taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Shepherd Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 100 block of S. Hill Ave. in Shepherd.

The preliminary reports indicate that the fire may have resulted from a faulty electrical outlet.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area and watch for emergency personnel.

