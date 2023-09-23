Unique rattlesnake spotted in Texas Hill Country

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A unique rattlesnake was seen slithering in Texas Hill Country recently.

The Kerr And Mason Mountain Wildlife Management for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said on Sept. 15 a landowner saw the snake in Kerr County.

The animal is an ornate/eastern black-tailed rattlesnake. A TPWD employee said they had never seen the animal before.

See a photo of the snake here.

The nature website, iNaturalist also showed that this type of snake had not been spotted in Kerr County in the past five years.

TPWD found more information on the snake and learned that the animal does live in parts of west Texas, Central Texas, New Mexico and Mexico.

The ornate/eastern black-tailed rattle snake is one of the more docile rattlesnakes, and it has less toxic venom than the diamondback. The snake can have a gray, olive or tan color, the Rattlesnake Conservancy said.

They also have a dark gray, brown or black pattern and a black tail. The snake’s splitters make it a different species from the black tailed rattle snake.

“Just when you think you have seen just about every animal in your region, you still can get some surprises,” TPWD said.