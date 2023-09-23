‘Awful, awful accident’: Woman fatally struck by 18-wheeler after losing consciousness, falling onto street in downtown

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a fatal crash in downtown Friday evening.

The call came in around 7 p.m. from the 900 block of Franklin Street.

Downtown and VCD officers are working a fatal accident 900 Franklin. Franklin is closed please avoid the area. 202 pic.twitter.com/aT72QVXCEe — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 23, 2023

According to Commander Reece Hardy with HPD, a woman who appears to be in her twenties was hanging out with her friends and wasn’t feeling well. She was also standing very close to the street.

“It looks like she lost consciousness and fell into the street just as an 18-wheeler was passing by. The rear axle of the 18-wheeler struck her and unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries,” Hardy said.

Hardy said the driver of the 18-wheeler kept going and appeared to be unaware of what happened.

“Based on what we can tell, it appears the driver didn’t even know. The driver kept going, stopped at the light, didn’t appear to be getting away or anything it just looks like the driver was completely unaware,” he said.

Hardy said the 18-wheeler appeared to be a newer model 18-wheeler that is gray in the front with a clear, white trailer.

“If this sounds like a trailer that belongs to your company or to you as a driver, we need you to contact our Vehicular Crimes Division and that way we can piece it all together,” Hardy said.

Authorities had originally said the woman was riding an electric scooter, but clarified on the scene that the woman happened to be next to scooters on the street, but wasn’t riding one.

Police said Franklin Street is currently closed.

They ask people to avoid the area at this time.

“It just looks like an awful, awful accident,” Hardy said.