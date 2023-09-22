ROADWAY CLOSED: Man hit, killed while walking in main lanes of IH-45, HPD said

ROADWAY CLOSED: Man hit, killed while walking in main lanes of i45, HPD said

HOUSTON – A man was reportedly killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on IH-45 in the early morning hours of Friday.

According to police, the man was walking in the main lanes heading southbound on the roadway. The driver believed to be responsible remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with police.

The driver told police that the pedestrian was in the moving lane of traffic prior to the crash.

Friday morning, all lanes inbound on IH-45 North at N Main Street were closed as well as the Feeder road as investigation gets underway.