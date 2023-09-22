Officer arrested for being in possession of meth gummies at Texas prison

IOWA PARK, Texas – An officer was taken into custody Wednesday after he was found with gummies that tested positive for methamphetamine at a Texas prison, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

This week, authorities said search canines at the James V. Allred Unit in Iowa Park, Texas, were alerted to a bag of gummy candy that was in the possession of Officer Gustavo Maldonado.

According to investigators, a preliminary test was conducted on the candy and it was positive for methamphetamine.

Maldonado was later arrested by investigators with the Office of Inspector General.

Right now, it is uncertain how long Maldonado has been an officer or if he was an officer at the facility.

Authorities have not provided additional details at this time.