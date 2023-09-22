More than 40 exotic cats rescued from home in Alvin after owner dies, leaving animals in deplorable living conditions

ALVIN, Texas – More than 40 exotic cats were rescued from a home in Alvin after the owner recently died.

On Wednesday, the Houston SPCA rescued 49 Bengal and Asian leopard cats, including a litter of 4-week-old Bengal kittens, one dog and two domestic cats who were living in deplorable conditions at an Alvin property located in the 1900 block of CR 235.

The Asian leopard cats were placed in sanctuaries while the Bengals were placed into new homes.

Back in March, at the same property, Houston SPCA said they rescued 19 exotic cats, including one litter of Bengal kittens after they were discovered in deplorable living conditions. They were treated for gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases at the Houston SPCA.

In Harris County, the Houston SPCA’s 11-member animal cruelty investigations team partners with Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office and other law enforcement agencies to combat animal cruelty. They also work with law enforcement agencies across nine surrounding counties, rescuing victims of animal cruelty across the region. Report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.