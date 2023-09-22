KPRC 2 Investigates uncovers more business owners who claim wedding expo organizer took their money

HOUSTON – Remember Brandi Ingram from this past Monday? He stated during our interview resonated with many, “We’re out of money.”

KPRC 2 Investigates introduced you to a 35-year-old mother of two, who is also a small business owner of a wedding event company, after she said an event organizer duped her and other vendors.

Ingram said the man is Adam Dobres, and she along with new small business owners say he took their money to take part in a wedding expo in Magnolia last Sunday, only to deliver nothing.

New vendors, such as Carlos Ramirez with DJ Charlie Entertainment, who claimed money was taken from them, describe Dobres as a “Scam” or “fraud.”

Cheryl White with The Event Ladies labeled Dobres as a “thief” and “con artist.”

Now, they are out of hundreds of dollars and Dobres is not responding, according to White.

One thing that was certain all vendors told KPRC 2 Investigates they not only want their money back but they also want to put a stop to Dobres.

“Yeah it can be $300, but if you multiply that times by how many vendors were there and if he’s doing this in different cities, yeah you know it’s not right,” Ramirez said.

All the impacted vendors said they plan on escalating the matter to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and following this investigation through until they are refunded every cent owed.

