Deputies warn of businesses offering illegal emissions testing on social media

HOUSTON – Taking your car or truck in for an inspection and emissions test can already be time-consuming enough, but now police are warning customers about a business that’s advertising services illegally.

Deputies said the IG-operated business is actually illegal and could put consumers who use their services at risk for criminal charges.

“I can assure you that doing it online without inspecting the vehicle and without going through the entire inspection of the vehicle is highly against the law,” said Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Alan Rosen.

The page, which has more than 6,000 followers on Instagram, promises consumers a “no problem” experience after sending detailed information and $120 onApple Pay or Cash App.

KPRC 2 Investigates reporter Joel Eisenbaum reached out to the company, Texas State Inspections/Temp Tags/Insurance Cards, on Instagram and asked about its services.

“So, what does $120 do, and what about the sticker itself? Eisenbaum asked.

“You take the inspection, insurance and title to the courthouse or tax office to get your sticker and plates,” Texas State Inspections/Temp Tags/Insurance Cards wrote back.

According to records, the phone number associated with the business is registered to a defunct car dealership in Stafford.

KPRC 2 Investigates visited the home of the owner of the car dealership and reached out via video chat to inquire about the IG business. The messages sent to the owner appeared to have been read but no response was received. Shortly after sending the message, KPRC 2 Investigates noticed the illegal IG page disappeared.

Constable Rosen said he plans to investigate the situation further.