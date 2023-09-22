Convicted felons arrested after being found in stolen travel trailer containing black tar heroin, meth in Montgomery Co.

CONROE, Texas – Two convicted felon were arrested after multiple controlled substances and a stolen travel trailer were found at the location, according to the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

An arrest warrant was executed at 10:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Firetower Road, on Thursday.

The suspects, Thomas Courtney, 47, and Gladys Brown, 45, both of Conroe, were inside the travel trailer, which was reported as stolen in Montgomery County. During the search, black tar heroin and methamphetamine were reportedly found.

Deputies said Courtney and Brown both have multiple prior convictions for drug charges and property crimes. Courtney was arrested on his original trespassing warrant and also faces several felony charges for possession of controlled substances and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Brown faces multiple felony charges for the possession of controlled substances as well, according to deputies.