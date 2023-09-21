UTMB lab worker killed in crash involving Galveston police sergeant

Detectives said 52-year-old Mandana Moeini died in the crash near 14th and Broadway Wednesday night.

GALVESTON, Texas – The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving a Galveston police sergeant.

Detectives said 52-year-old Mandana Moeini died in the crash near 14th and Broadway Wednesday night.

Patsy Trost said she saw the crash scene outside her window.

“I heard this loud sound, very loud, and my cat bolted,” said Trost.

Trost said she saw the Toyota Camry that police said Moeini was driving. Trost said it was hard to tell that the other car belonged to Galveston Police Sgt. Christopher McNeil.

“I wasn’t sure it was a police car because there were no lights flashing. There was no siren and I thought that was really, really strange,” said Trost.

Investigators said Sgt. McNeil was responding to a call involving a man with a gun who was making threats at a drug store on the other side of town. Moeini’s family members said she was on her way to work at the University of Texas Medical Branch when the crash happened. She made it to work but as a patient, where the police said she died at the hospital. McNeil was also transported with minor injuries.

“It’s so terrible for a family,” Trost said.

Moeini’s family said they are hoping for more answers about the crash. KPRC 2 asked investigators if McNeil’s lights and sirens were activated or if there was video, but we did not get a direct response. Investigators said they cannot release more details at this time because it is an active and ongoing investigation.

Galveston Chief of Police Doug Balli released the following statement on the crash:

“As City of Galveston Police Chief my deepest sympathy goes out to the family of Seyedeh Mandana Moeini who was fatally struck by a Galveston Police unit. The collision occurred late Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway and 14th Street. At the request of the Galveston Police Department the Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the fatal crash. Sergeant Christopher McNeil was operating the police vehicle at the time of the crash, he is a 17-year veteran of the department. Sergeant McNeil was treated at UTMB Galveston for non-life-threatening injuries and released. As Chief, I have ordered a full internal investigation of the incident. Sergeant McNeil has been reassigned to desk duty pending investigation.”