Pho Binh By Night, popular SW Houston restaurant, to close its doors in October

HOUSTON – Pho Binh By Night, a popular southwest Houston Asian restaurant known for their noodles and other dishes, will close their doors permanently.

The restaurant made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

RELATED: This French onion beef noodle soup has the most slurp-worthy broth of all time

“Over the years, you have become more than just customers to us; you are family. The memories, laughter, and shared moments within these walls will forever be cherished in our hearts,” the restaurant wrote. “Each bowl we served was prepared with love, and every conversation shared was a testament to the bonds we’ve formed. This decision was extremely hard for us to make as we have fed off of this foundation for so long.”

RELATED: ‘One last meal’: Beloved Asian restaurant Kim Son in Stafford to close its doors

The restaurant proceeded to thank their staff, past and present, and their customers for their patronage and support.

Pho Binh By Night will close its doors on Oct. 1.

This comes shortly after another popular restaurant, Kim Son, will close their Stafford location on Sept. 24.

Pho Binh has several locations in the Houston area that will remain open. Click here for the list.