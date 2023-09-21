85º
Man pleads guilty to shooting, killing 2-year-old boy in Spring; sentenced to 40 years

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Cecil Lakey, Murder, Ivory West, Crime
Cecil Lakey is seen in this Sept. 10, 2019, mug shot provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety. (Texas DPS)

SPRING, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for a shooting which led to the death of a 2-year-old boy in Spring.

Cecil Lakey pleaded guilty to a murder charge in connection to the death of 2-year-old Ivory West.

The shooting happened on July 2, 2019. Investigators said Ivory was with his father and another man outside the family’s Trailing Vine Road apartment when two other men walked up and tried to rob them. The robbers started shooting, investigators said. Ivory was killed. His father and his father’s friend were wounded.

Nearly a month later, authorities released a sketch of a man believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Lakey was charged with West’s murder on April 16, 2020.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Lakey was being held at the Harris County Jail on a different capital murder charge from March 2019 when he was charged in connection with Ivory’s death.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

