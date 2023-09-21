17-year-old identified as second suspect in deadly shooting of teenager

The suspect, Kevontae Marquise Kemp, 17, is charged with capital murder in the 176th State District Court. The other suspect, D’ Andre Vasquez, 19, is charged with capital murder in the 177th State District Court.

HOUSTON – The second suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old back in June.

Kevontae Marquise Kemp, 17, has since been charged with capital murder. In July, 19-year-old D’ Andre Vasquez was arrested and charged with capital murder. Both suspects are accused of shooting 18-year-old Plezher Wooley to death.

WHAT HAPPENED?

On June 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 5919 Beldart Street around 7:50 p.m. and found Wooley lying on the front patio.

Wooley was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

After further investigation, Vasquez was arrested on July 15, and on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Kemp was arrested.