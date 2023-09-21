17-year-old identified as second suspect in deadly shooting of teenager

HOUSTON – The second suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old back in June.
Kevontae Marquise Kemp, 17, has since been charged with capital murder. In July, 19-year-old D’ Andre Vasquez was arrested and charged with capital murder. Both suspects are accused of shooting 18-year-old Plezher Wooley to death.
WHAT HAPPENED?
On June 27, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 5919 Beldart Street around 7:50 p.m. and found Wooley lying on the front patio.
Wooley was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
After further investigation, Vasquez was arrested on July 15, and on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Kemp was arrested.