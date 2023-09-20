‘Silver fox era?’: Houston legend Paul Wall ‘got the internet going nuts’ with new haircut

HOUSTON – Houston legend Paul Wall is trending again this year after posting a TikTok where fans said the rapper was unrecognizable due to his new silver cut hair.

In the video posted on Monday, Paul Wall said, “Boy I had fun at that Texas game yesterday man. Tough loss, definitely a tough loss, but man did we have fun in the sweep bro, let me tell you. I walked all over that stadium.”

“I must have walked about 10 miles yesterday just walking from one side of the stadium to the other. From the sweep back to downstairs over to the field where we were performing for halftime with my boy LouisTheSinger. Man, it was a hell of a day,” he continued.

The rapper also captioned the video, stating, “1st off, why my face look like the old man filter lol, we had a lot of fun yesterday, preforming halftime with @Louie TheSinger and watching the @Houston Texans Mannnn gonna be a long journey but u can definitely feel we’re headed in the right direction @Tank Dell LFG homie!!!!”

The TikTok video received more than 103,000 likes and over 2,100 comments.

Here are some top comments TikTok users left on the post:

JeTaime said, “Who else is loving Paul Wall Baby’s silver fox era?”

K. Diamunda said, “THATS PAUL WALL !!!????”

Wynter said, “You aging like fine wine.”

Another user, “Silver paul looks so elegant, we should refer to him as paullard wallard by now, show some respect.”

Tati said, “I barely recognize him!! He still look good.”

Staff Nicole, “Paul with the HAIR & GREY! It looks good!!!”

Meet Paul Wall: Houston legend addresses Twitter user who asked, ‘Don’t kill me but who is Paul Wall?’

On X, formally known as Twitter, users also joined in on the discussion and had the rapper trending, as they debated on the 42-year-old’s new appearance. He appeared as No. 9 most trending topic in the United States on Tuesday.

@Shu_b0x tweeted, “Lmfao I ain’t even recognize Paul Wall.”

That tweet received over 17.5 million views and more than 10,000 retweets.

Here are some of the top comments out of the 1,200 replies:

@Ebab117 tweeted, “That’s not Paul Wall” along with a snapshot photo of a woman who went viral for saying a passenger wasn’t real on a flight.

@JusCallMe_Mikey tweeted, “He look like Paulford Wallstein.”

@CaptCommandoXII tweeted, “My dawg look like the coolest social studies teacher ever.”

@_leilamonroe tweeted, “He really looks like he has that old man filter on.”

@Btc2140j tweeted, “Paul wall with hair is as weird as Eminem with a beard… It’s just weird.”

@Terrzilla tweeted, “He’s kinda ... find?”

@REALFLYGUYGBG tweeted, “Yes this 100% looks like Paul Smithers.. i ain’t even recognize him.”

Paul Wall responded to him going viral and shouted out his barber and his mother for “the good hair genes.”

“Since my haircut is trending, let me shout out to my barber White Mike at #BadBoyzBarbershop and also shout out to my momma for the good hair genes #GreatWall coming soon #StartFinishRepeat coming soon,” the rapper posted.

What do you think of Paul Wall’s latest appearance? Are we feeling it or no? Let us know your thoughts below.