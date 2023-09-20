PHOTOS: Chop shop discovered in NW Harris County; Stolen vehicles worth $254K recovered

Auto Theft Task Force Investigators along with Patrol uncovered a “Chop Shop” in NW Harris County. 5 stolen vehicles recovered with a total value of approximately $254,000.00 Charges filed for Felony Theft.

HOUSTON – Five stolen vehicles worth more than $254,000 were recovered after a chop shop was discovered in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division.

A Harris County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division official said via social media that felony theft charges were filed in the case. The location of the chop shop was not disclosed, nor the suspects involved. However, photos shared by authorities show what appears to be a storage facility, though it’s unclear whether the vehicles were found at the place where the photos were taken or brought to a law enforcement facility and photographed after they were found.

At this time, investigators said they are not releasing any additional information due to ongoing investigation.

HCSO released these photos:

Auto Theft Task Force Investigators along with Patrol uncovered a “Chop Shop” in NW Harris County. 5 stolen vehicles recovered with a total value of approximately $254,000.00 Charges filed for Felony Theft. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Auto Theft Task Force Investigators along with Patrol uncovered a “Chop Shop” in NW Harris County. 5 stolen vehicles recovered with a total value of approximately $254,000.00 Charges filed for Felony Theft. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Auto Theft Task Force Investigators along with Patrol uncovered a “Chop Shop” in NW Harris County. 5 stolen vehicles recovered with a total value of approximately $254,000.00 Charges filed for Felony Theft. (Harris County Sheriff's Office)