Houston approves lights over Montrose Bridges; Repairs expected to cost $4M

One of the seven Illuminated bridges over US-59 highway at Montrose.

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Houston City Council have approved a vote to restore the lights on the Montrose Bridges which hang above Highway 59.

Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman was the only person to vote No. When voting, Huffman pushed back on the lights saying that they are a luxury when comparing it to other issues in the city such as Cancer Clusters and moving those residents out.

As far as maintenance, TxDot is expected to help monitor the structural needs and keep overgrown weeds down.

“This will really enhance our city, and I hope you will view it favorably,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Councilmember Abbie Kamin said when she asked about removing the lights altogether, she was told that it would be a multimillion-dollar cost.

“These bridges latterly unite the neighborhoods,” said Kamin. “When I go to neighborhood meetings, this is one of the things they talk about time and time again.”

As mentioned on KPRC 2 Pop-off Politics with Mario Diaz, the project in total will cost an estimate of $4,000,000.

The city of Houston has agreed to pay $2,660,000 and Houston First will be responsible for the remaining costs.