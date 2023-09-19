City of Houston plans to fix the lights on the Montrose Bridges over Highway 59

One of the seven Illuminated bridges over US-59 highway at Montrose.

HOUSTON – The lights on the Montrose Bridges over Highway 59 are one step closer to being fully lit at night.

The bridges have seen better days when some of the lights were working.

The bridges on the Southwest Freeway bring a lot of joy to commuters traveling on the highway because they can shine brightly for many different causes.

The Houston First Corporation was in charge of finding a way to keep the lights on. With a city council vote, Houston First will maintain and repair them over the next 10 years.

As KPRC 2 Mario Diaz told us during Pop-Off Politics, the total cost for the entire project is $4 million.

The City of Houston will pay for two-thirds of that, contributing a little more than $2.6 million from its general fund.

“The lack of maintenance (and the cost of repairs) due to an inactive Management District has been dire, to the point some neighbors don’t feel safe walking across them,” says Councilmember Abbie Kamin. “We’ve been working with Houston First to find a way forward, and I could not be more excited to share the good news with residents and express my thanks to Houston First for stepping up.”

Houston City Council will make its final vote on lighting the bridges Wednesday.